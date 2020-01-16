2 Chainz & Future Get Spooky On "Dead Man Walking"

In a twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan, 2 Chainz has unleashed a macabre confession: "I see dead men walking." Though decidedly saucier than Haley Joel Osment, Tity Boi doesn't appear fazed in the slightest by this ghoulish revelation. In fact, he appears to be inspired by it. After months of hype, including a declaration that it would be "the hardest song in the world," 2 Chainz has finally dropped his first Future collaboration in years. With an upcoming T.R.U compilation set to land on Feb 7th, "Dead Man Walking" appears to be part of an upcoming solo effort from the Atlanta lyricist. The question is, does it live up to the ambitious "hardest song" moniker?

Driven by a digitized and spooky instrumental, 2 Chainz lowers his cadence, making his presence all the more imposing. "Big money no feelings, big car no ceiling, big deal big wheelin, Richard Mille six figures," spits Tity, his flow tight and punchy. Big Future, who has already been enjoying a strong start to the year, picks up in a similar fashion; "made the coke pop lock, yeah turned hard rock," he raps, taking it back to the trapping days for old time's sake. As of now, the banger is out in select international markets -- look for the full track to hit at midnight.