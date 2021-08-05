2 Chainz is one of those rappers who simply commands respect, even beyond the rap game. With his new album Dope Don't Sell Itself currently in the works, Tity has been out and about, roaming the streets of Los Angeles California.

Last night, 2 Chainz found himself crossing paths with none other than Conor McGregor, who has been in the process of recovering from a broken tibia and fibula, an injury that happened during his recent fight with Dustin Poirier.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"Ran into the boy @thenotoriousmma," captions 2 Chainz, sharing a flick of their recent encounter. On his own page, Conor made sure to show some love to the Atlanta icon, deeming him to be a "lyrical genius" and quoting his favorite 2 Chainz bar. "She got a big booty so I call her big booty” - @2chainz," he quotes. "That’s the goat lyric of all time ya’s mad fools hahahahahaah classic."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Clearly, McGregor is a man who knows exactly what he loves; like many rap fans before him, he simply cannot resist the simple charm of a big booty. Perhaps appropriate, given that he currently has a different sort of big booty on his foot, the likes of which might be worn by Kanye West during the upcoming Donda live stream.

Check out the pictures of Conor and 2 Chainz's excellent adventure, in which two masters of their respective crafts find common ground over a shared love. In other news, look for more updates on the upcoming Dope Don't Sell Itself, 2 Chainz's seventh studio project and "last trap album." Are you looking forward to hearing that one?