It's been years since Amerie has performed on television, but she took to the stage on Ellen to sing along with 2 Chainz as he delivered his single "Rule the World." The song features Ariana Grande, but the Rap or Go to the League track samples Amerie's 2002 hit, "Why Don't We Fall in Love." Grande is out on her "Sweetener Tour" so she obviously couldn't make the talk show performance, but Amerie's addition was certainly the next best thing.

Comedian Wanda Sykes introduced the performance and on stage was 2 Chainz's signature ROGTTL yellow crate around the DJ booth. Amerie's buttery vocals complemented the rapper's laid back style, and after the performance, 2 Chainz shared a photo on Instagram of the pair posing with Amerie's adorable one-year-old son.

"Hahaha 1 luv @amerie I appreciate you lending me a helping hand for @theellenshow !! Congrats on the little guy I can't imagine what he was thinking in this pic hahaha #raporgototheleague." Amerie may have taken a break from the spotlight, but just last October she dropped her first release in nine years, a double project with the titles 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM.