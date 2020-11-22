mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

1st Gen's Gone 'Til Monday Drops "Feelin' Bad (Space Ca$h Remix)"

Aron A.
November 22, 2020 13:00
Gone 'Til Monday's "Feelin' Bad" gets the Space Ca$h remix treatment.


Gone 'Til Monday might be a new name to some but the Bay Area artist has been slowly buzzing with his genre-melding sound. Influences of hip-hop and R&B seep through with elements of pop tying it all together. The artist came through with his new single, "Feelin' Bad" this past summer. It's been making rounds ever since its release but now, he returned with a brand new remix to breathe new life into the record.

Released through 1st Gen Records, Gone 'Til Monday enlists the help of Space Ca$h for the funky new remix. Bringing an upbeat electronic feel to the record, "Feelin' Bad" is transformed into a club-friendly banger that will surely have every dancefloor poppin' once the pandemic is over.

Check it out below.

