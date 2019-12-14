1$t Comes Through With "Tokyo Project"

Atlanta-based producer and rapper 1$t has returned to deliver on the full-length Tokyo Project album. The 8-track effort finds 1$t issuing his first solo effort in three years as he comes off his Good Gas series of tapes.

Tokyo Project is a display of 1$t's talent in front of the mic rather than behind the board as he's done for so many years. Spawned from a transformative trip to Japan, the entire effort was recorded in the Asian country. While there, 1$t worked on double duty, also linking up with Japanese artists to craft the forthcoming Good Gas Tokyo installment.

Until that arrives get acquainted with Tokyo Project.