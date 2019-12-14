mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

1$t Comes Through With "Tokyo Project"

Milca P.
December 14, 2019 17:34
195 Views
01
1
CoverCover

Tokyo Project
1$t (FKi 1st)

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

1$t shares new project.


Atlanta-based producer and rapper 1$t has returned to deliver on the full-length Tokyo Project album. The 8-track effort finds 1$t issuing his first solo effort in three years as he comes off his Good Gas series of tapes.

Tokyo Project is a display of 1$t's talent in front of the mic rather than behind the board as he's done for so many years. Spawned from a transformative trip to Japan, the entire effort was recorded in the Asian country. While there, 1$t worked on double duty, also linking up with Japanese artists to craft the forthcoming Good Gas Tokyo installment. 

Until that arrives get acquainted with Tokyo Project.

1$t (FKi 1st) new music new song Songs tokyo project Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 1$t Comes Through With "Tokyo Project"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject