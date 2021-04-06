Wichita-born rapper 199X is starting to pick up some buzz, putting on for his city and garnering a lot of attention following his recent move to Los Angeles. After spending time in different parts of the country, including Florida and Atlanta, 199X seems to have found a place that works for him, making moves in recent months as he continues to grow his name. Celebrating his recent success, 199X sat down with the BagFuel guys, Hynaken and E$$O, to chat about everything that's been going on in his life and career.

Early on in their chat, 199X got to speaking about his origins, touching on his early work with guys like XXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God, wifisfuneral, and others Florida rap staples. During his tenure at Full Sail University, 199X also worked with Tyla Yaweh, regularly making music at the studio that the Post Malone-signee would end up sleeping many nights at. He says that he was inspired by those guys and their grind to get hungrier with his own music. Starting off as more of a behind-the-scenes type of guy, 199X might have been getting some important songwriting and production placements but he admits that he wasn't happy, which is when he realized he needed to become more consistent with his own music, producing, writing his own raps, and more.

People have told the Wichita native that he's a better businessman than he is a musician, so only time will tell where the journey takes him, but 199X is aware of his purpose and he's fighting to reach his goals in the ever-crowded music industry. Check out this young artist and be sure to stay on the journey with him if you're feeling him.

Watch the latest episode of BagFuel with 199X above.