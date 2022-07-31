The leaking community has been active recently. Last week, Beyoncé's highly anticipated album Renaissance was leaked a few days before it officially dropped, forcing the artist to address the premature release in a statement. Now, Isaiah Rashad has been the target of a prolific leaker.

19 songs from Rashad have been released online, including never-before-heard tracks like "Ask About Me," "Voltron," "Hoarder," and "Chatanooga." A few other songs have been teased before and now have been leaked in their entirety.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The leak comes on the anniversary of Isaiah's 2021 album The House Is Burning, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper's first album in five years. Back in May, Rashad addressed a sex tape that was leaked earlier this year. In an interview with Joe Budden, the rapper talked about his sexuality. "I'd say I'm sexually fluid," he said. "I'm still learning about it myself. I'm putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it but basically, I'm not in full control of when I walk into a room who I'm attracted to."

The rapper also talked about how it has been a difficult time for him and his family, but that his hardships have drawn them closer together. "It's been a time for my family to come together," he said. "Out of everything, it's been a blessing. With that happening, and my granddad dying a couple of days afterward and my grandma going through what she's been through, it's been a concentration of family together more than it had been before so if anything, I can't be mad at everything about it. I always gotta look at the brighter side."

Check out a selection of the leaks here.

