Approximately 18% of U.S. workers have either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced following the explosion of the Coronavirus and subsequent weakening of the economy, according to a new Marist Poll in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As reported by Cassius Life, the poll asks, “Have you, yourself, or someone in your household experienced any of the following because of coronavirus: Been let go or had your work hours reduced. If you´re retired or not employed, please say so?”

“This survey of 835 adults was conducted March 13th through March 14th, 2020 by The Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour," the report explains. "Adults 18 years of age and older residing in the contiguous United States were contacted on landline or mobile numbers and interviewed by telephone using live interviewers."

18% of those surveyed responded “yes." 25% of those who responded "yes" have an annual income of less than $50,000/year. The poll also breaks down responses by political party affiliation, living area, race, education and more.

The poll also asks respondents about their thoughts on how Donald Trump is handling the Coronavirus, the economy and more. Here, political affiliation obviously plays a major role with Republications overwhelmingly supporting Trump and Democrats overwhelmingly opposing him.

Check out the full poll results here.