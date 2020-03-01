Lil Wayne blessed rap fans everywhere with the release of Funeral a little over a month ago, and even recently dropped a feature for Lil Baby's new album My Turn on "Forever." Still, you can never have enough new Weezy, which makes the arrival of a new 18-track project under the title Tha Carter Chronicles feel like a very fitting way to start off the month of March.



Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records

Clearly a leak and not anything officially released by Weezy as far as we know, Tha Carter Chronicles is comprised of features with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Capo, Dre and Hoodybaby, in addition to alternatie takes of previously released and/or leaked songs. Given who it is behind the mic, the mixtape is impressive for what it is and gives you moments of clever lyricism, classic turn-up tracks and moments of melody that can only really sound on-key in Wayne's world.

Take a listen to all 18 songs on Tha Carter Chronicles by heading over to DatPiff, and let us know if you think it holds up against his official discography.

Tracklist:

1. Joog

2. Sike

3. Everytime

4. Showtime

5. Nothing Nice (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Real N***a Anthem (feat. Capo)

7. Understatement

8. Zero V2

9. I Need You

10. Love No More

11. Nothing Without You (feat. Hoodybaby)

12. Satisfied (feat. Dre)

13. Whippin' (feat. Lil Wayne)

14. Rise Up

15. Gang Gang Gang

16. Kings Queens

17. Hasta La Vista (OG)

18. Scottie Pippen V2