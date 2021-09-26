17-Year-Old Payday Releases New Project, “Rap In A Can”

Payday may be just 17 years old, but she’s already paving a way for herself in the music industry. Her newest project, Rap In A Can, contains seven songs, one of which has a feature from Danny Brown.

The release has a runtime of just under 14 minutes, but Payday still manages to show off her skills and lay down some noteworthy lyrical work.

“What we do in the shadows is a matter of time/ ‘Til I’m getting that neck and ya soul is mine/ Gotta aim for your heart if you're playing the part/ Everything come to light, what we do in the dark?” she spits on “Vampire”.

Back in 2020, she dropped her first album, It’s Just Music, which was followed by House of P.U.K.E earlier this year.

If Payday is already working this hard at 17, imagine the places her career will take her in just a few years time.

The artist has been all over Instagram celebrating her new release. Her latest post shows her posing with a literal can of “rap” with a caption that reads, “nothing beats cracking into a refreshing can of rap in a can! Have you cracked into it yet? What’s your favourite song? Fav lyric?”

Have a listen for yourself, and answer Payday’s burning question in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Business

2. Yo Mama

3. Smoke Me Interlude

4. Vampire (feat. Danny Brown)

5. Buttercup

6. I’m Dead Now

7. Burger