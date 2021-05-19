17-Year-Old Artist Paris Bryant Has Haters "Mad Mad" On His Debut Single

In an already big year for Brooklyn, it looks like the New York City borough has added another rising artist to its roster of promising talents. 17-year-old artist Paris Bryant recently signed to Cinematic Music Group in partnership with Geffen Records, and last week, the versatile young artist dropped his debut single, "Mad Mad."

Accompanied by a cinematic A1 Vision-directed music video, Paris Bryant's new track is an impressive and brief cut that finds him flexing his wordplay and his knack for pumping out catchy melodies. As a Brooklyn-based artist, Paris even throws a major shoutout to the late Pop Smoke by referencing his breakout single "Welcome to the Party."

When speaking on "Mad Mad" and his overall musical journey, Paris says, "For me, I consider music a gift from God. I let the words flow out. They rhyme and come together as a story. If you listen to ‘Mad Mad,’ you can get a gist of what I really do with the rapping and the singing. Lowkey, I’m showing my versatility."

Scroll down to check out the music video for the young upstart's debut single "Mad Mad."

Quotable Lyrics

For all the haters who can show and not tell

You do the race and beat that case, make sure you make the money pay your bro bail

They set us up, they give us money just to spend life in jail

My life is worth more than a dollar bill



