A 15-year-old boy from New York City is being charged with the murder of Ethan Reyes, a 14-year-old who rapped under the name, Notti Osama. Reyes was found with a stab wound to his abdomen on a subway platform in Harlem on Saturday.

The New York Times reports that police believe Reyes and the boy knew each other and that they began arguing outside the 137th St.-City College station.





Kelvin Ventura, a cousin of Ethan Reyes, cited the slain rapper's interest in music as a factor in his death.

“He just got caught up in the street life type shit,” Ventura told New York Daily News. “He just so happened to take a route in a style of music that ends up with art turning into violence.”

He continued: “He would’ve taken a route of a pop singer or any other style of art or music, he would’ve been super successful. Just so happens his style of music that he chose to do ended up reciprocating violence.”

In addition to murder, the unidentified teen is being charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Police were able to track him down using surveillance footage. He is currently being treated for stab wounds at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

