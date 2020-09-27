mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

14 trapdoors & Camoflauge Monk Team Up For "Eileen"

Aron A.
September 27, 2020 14:52
Eileen
14 trapdoors & Camoflauge Monk

With appearances from Smoke DZA, Royce Da 5'9" and Benny The Butcher, 14 trapdoors & Camoflauge Monk release their joint project, "Eileen."


Buffalo, NY's hip-hop scene is proving that there's much more to it than the Griselda family. 14 trapdoors, consisting of Short Moscato, Bendyface and Wza, have caught quite a buzz over the past year and a half. Already releasing two projects this year, they've returned with a new joint effort alongside Camoflauge Monk with, Eileen. The ten-track effort is filled with East Coast boom-bap production and funky flows, paying nod the New York legends that came before them. The project is filled with features including Smoke DZA, who opens up the project, as well as Griselda members Benny The Butcher and Boldy James. Royce Da 5'9" also comes through for a verse on the final track, "Means To An End."

Check out 14 trapdoors and Camoflauge Monk's new project below. 

14 trapdoors Camoflauge Monk Benny The Butcher Boldy James Skyzoo Royce Da 5'9" Smoke DZA
