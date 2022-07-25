At just 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker had become the youngest person accepted into medical school. Wicker is currently a junior in college and studying at two different universities, Arizona State University and Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama.

Wicker announced her acceptance to the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024 in a recent post on Instagram.

"I graduated High school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later I've been accepted into Med School at 13. I'm a junior in college," she wrote. "Statistics would have said I never would have made it. A little black girl adopted from Fontana California."

She added: "I've worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams."

While precocious, Wicker told the Washington Post that she’s “still a normal 13-year-old,” adding that she enjoys going to the movies, baking, and spending time with her friends.

"I just have extremely good time management skills and I'm very disciplined," she explained in an interview with the outlet.

Wicker's mother, Daphne McQuarter, told the Post that she noticed her daughter was gifted from an early age.

“Alena was gifted,” she said. “It was just how she did things and how advanced she was. She was reading chapter books.”

