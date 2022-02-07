12AM Enlists Tyla Yaweh & Pressa For Flashy New Song "Showgirls"

Ottawa-born, Los Angeles-based recording artist 12AM has officially released his new single "Showgirls" with features from Tyla Yaweh and Pressa. Released via Sony Music Entertainment Canada, "Showgirls" is panning out to be a favorite for pop, hip-hop, and R&B lovers.

The track comes following the success of 12AM's "come over," as well as his After Midnight project. 12AM anchors the hook while Tyla Yaweh brings his rager boy energy to his verse, followed by Pressa's recognizable vocals in his verse.

"Tyla and I were working on his album in his crib for like 2 weeks straight. I was basically living there and I played him music I was working on. When he heard the hook on 'Showgirls', he instantly hopped on it," says 12AM about the new record. "There were a ton of people over and everyone was going crazy over it. Then a year later, I was in the studio with Pressa. Same story, he heard the song and instantly hopped on it too, so we knew we had one when everybody had the same reaction."

Check out 12AM's new track "Showgirls" with Tyla Yaweh and Pressa below and stay tuned for his upcoming album. Check out Pressa and 12AM's new episode of How To Roll below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got 50 grand I'ma let ya throw

With 10 bad b*tches off the shrooms

I got LA girls snorting up the coke

I just put some Gucci on my new broad