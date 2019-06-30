New York City's widely known for its street foods. Hot dogs are a staple in the city's cuisine with hot dog stands posted up at essentially every corner. Feltman's of Coney Island is an eatery that's widely credited for introducing hot dogs to Coney Island in 1867. It's been 152 years since Charles Feltman introduced the hot dog to the Brooklyn neighborhood and to celebrate, Feltman's is seeking to make it in the Guinness World Records with the largest hot dog ever.

A regular pair of tongs won't be enough to flip this 120-pound hot dog from Feltman's of Coney Island. The eatery is aiming to break the world record with the largest ever. The hot dog is measured at 5 feet long and 2 inches wide. It'll be served in a five-foot bun from Michael's Restaurant of Brooklyn. The hot dog will be on display at Ulysses' Restaurant on a six-foot-long grill.

The weigh-in happened on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The hot dog was later cut into small portions and sold for $10 a pop with the proceeds going towards a greater cause. Feltman pledged to donate all the money from the giant hot dog to the Headstrong Project, a non-profit organization meant to help veterans with mental health issues.

"This is all for the veterans. Today is the day the hot dog was invented here in New York and debuted at Coney Island on June 26th, 1867," Michael Felton explained. "We're a veteran-owned brand. We're donating the proceeds -- every slice of this hot dog this afternoon will go to the Headstrong Project."