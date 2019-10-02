116 & Lecrae Share Nostalgic "California Dreamin'" Single & Visual

Christian rapper Lecrae returns with a tribute to the west coast as he and the 116 Clique deliver their new John Givez-assisted single, "California Dreamin" along with an accompanying visual. From the moment the song opens, the Southern California vibes are evident with Lecrae even sporting a Marathon Clothing "Crenshaw" sweatshirt in the music video.

The track comes from Reach Records' Summer Nineteen and on it, we find Zayton reuniting with the Rehab rapper once again. The visual is inspired by Lecrae's '90s childhood when he spent time in Golden State as the Houston-bred rapper shared, "Southeast San Diego was, for me, a place where two worlds collided. On one side was my grandmother, Big Momma, a devout Christian who was the first to introduce me to faith and religion. I respected her, but idolized the OGs who ran the streets." Check out "California Dreamin" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm rollin' down Imperial (Imperial)

Old school in my stereo (Woo)

From Skyline, you don't hear me, though (Skyline)

I took a road trip to Long Beach, hit the wrong street

And they bang on you, but I'm good, I know Mozzy ("Where you from?")

Got a cousin off of Wilmington and El Segundo

Yeah, that's Compton, where it get hotter when the sun low

Visit greats down in South Bay (What up, Steve?)