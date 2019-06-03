11 of Jordan Brand's Major League Baseball stars were gifted an exclusive Air Jordan 6 PE over the weekend. The special edition sneakers feature a grey canvas upper equipped with navy blue detailing throughout and hits of yellow at the heel.

The 11 lucky recipients include the New York Yankees' Dellin Betances, Aaron Hicks and C.C. Sabathia, as well as Boston Red Sox Right Fielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gio Gonzalez, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jensen, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taijuan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals' center fielder Dexter Fowler and catcher Yadier Molina.

Jordan Brand

The exclusive 6s came packaged inside a wooden crate which was housed inside a metal, olive green military-themed box. Each box comes equipped with the players name as well as “OP-162," a nod to the number of regular season games in an MLB season. In addition to the Air Jordan 6s, each of the players also received a custom 23Engineered bomber jacket and a black half acid-dipped hoodie.

Scroll down for some additional images of the sneakerrs, as well as an unboxing video posted by Dexter Fowler.

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand