11:11 Returns On "Reason"

Crooner 11:11 has returned with yet another slow-burning drop, sharing his "Reason" track with the masses.

On the new selection, the enigmatic artist addresses his lady of interest, reassuring her of his commitment and the impalpable connection they share. Per usual, he's doing so over an ethereal and cloud-like instrumental to properly deliver on the delicate new effort.

"Reason" arrives as 11:11's third drop of the year, following up on his previous "Flames" and "All Year" singles. Currently, all roads point to the full-length follow up to his 2016 self-titled debut.

Until that arrives, get well acquainted with "Reason."

Quotable Lyrics

Your love is like water

I just wanna drown in it

Your love is like fire

Baby, ’cause you’re so damn lit