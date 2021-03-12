Gucci Mane's 1017 signee Foogiano made headlines in December following the news that he had burned off an ankle monitor and proceeded to head on the run. Months later, XXL has confirmed that the rapper was arrested in Memphis, with police charging him with being a fugitive from justice without a warrant. Upon his arrest, he was booked into the Shelby County Jail.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

It should be noted that Foogiano was originally wearing an ankle monitor following a previous arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The arrest was a violation of his probation, which he received following a prior charge for burglary in 2015. Shortly after receiving his ankle bracelet, authorities discovered it discarded alongside a Barrow County highway, with the straps having been visibly burnt off.

At this time, it is unclear as to whether Foogiano's attempt to evade justice will bear significant legal consequences for the rising rapper. Though Foogiano's team has yet to issue a statement on the current situation, many have expressed concern that these rising charges will derail the 1017 rapper's rapidly rising momentum. We'll be sure to keep you updated on Foogiano's situation as details surface, and in the meantime, curious parties can check out the rapper's mugshot via XXL below.