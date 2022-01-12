mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

1017 Affiliate Cootie Drops Off "Welcome To The Trap"

Aron A.
January 12, 2022 11:41
87 Views
02
0
CoverCover

Welcome To The Trap
Cootie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Cootie shares his new project, "Welcome To The Trap" ft. Big Scarr, Big 30, and more.


Gucci Mane's established a tight team with the recently revamped 1017 imprint. However, the team apparently isn't limited to the individuals who've signed contracts with the label. Cootie has been closely associated with the team due to his proximity to BiC Fizzle. The two have collaborated closely over the years, and according to Fizzle, it was Cootie that informed him that Gucci Mane was trying to sign him.

Cootie's continued to carve out his own space in the rap game. This week, he blessed fans with the release of his latest project, Welcome To The Trap. Laced with 15 songs in total, Cootie taps Big Scarr, Big30, and of course, BiC Fizzle for the tracklist.

Peep Cootie's new project below and let us know your thoughts in the comments. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES 1017 Affiliate Cootie Drops Off "Welcome To The Trap"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject