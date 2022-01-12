1017 Affiliate Cootie Drops Off "Welcome To The Trap"

Gucci Mane's established a tight team with the recently revamped 1017 imprint. However, the team apparently isn't limited to the individuals who've signed contracts with the label. Cootie has been closely associated with the team due to his proximity to BiC Fizzle. The two have collaborated closely over the years, and according to Fizzle, it was Cootie that informed him that Gucci Mane was trying to sign him.

Cootie's continued to carve out his own space in the rap game. This week, he blessed fans with the release of his latest project, Welcome To The Trap. Laced with 15 songs in total, Cootie taps Big Scarr, Big30, and of course, BiC Fizzle for the tracklist.

