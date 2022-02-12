mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

100K Track Brings YNW BSlime & Slatt Zy Together For "Change"

Thomas Galindo
February 12, 2022 17:03
Change
100K Track Feat. YNW BSlime & Slatt Zy

100K Track is working towards his upcoming album "Mercury."


100K Track has long been close with the YNW crew, and has notably collaborated with Melly and his 14-year-old brother BSlime on multiple occasions. Now, he and YNW BSlime are back again, adding Slatt Zy for their Feb. 9 single "Change."

Although 100K Track has rapped effectively in the past, he has turned to more of a management/A&R role for his upcoming project Mercury, which he just announced will release on April 1. 


As a promotional single for Mercury, and 100K Track's second of 2022, "Change" is a melancholic melodic hit that plays to both of Slatt Zy and BSlime's strengths.

The infectious guitar loop on the beat is provided by Yung Shad who has famously produced songs like "Best Friend" by Young Thug and "Butter Pecan" by YNW Melly, and is a frequent collaborator with YNW Melly and BSlime.

Check out 100K Track's new song "Change" below with YNW BSlime and Slatt Zy below.

Quotable Lyrics
Imagine it's the same, with pain comes change
Nights turn to nightmares, sunny days turn to rain
Can't nobody save you from yourself when you drownin'
Good times just bad times, depending on some timing
Demons in my head, but all these blessings from the sky
Wanna be strong, but I feel weak, I don't know why

SONGS 100K Track Brings YNW BSlime & Slatt Zy Together For "Change"
