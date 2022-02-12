100K Track Brings YNW BSlime & Slatt Zy Together For "Change"

100K Track has long been close with the YNW crew, and has notably collaborated with Melly and his 14-year-old brother BSlime on multiple occasions. Now, he and YNW BSlime are back again, adding Slatt Zy for their Feb. 9 single "Change."

Although 100K Track has rapped effectively in the past, he has turned to more of a management/A&R role for his upcoming project Mercury, which he just announced will release on April 1.

As a promotional single for Mercury, and 100K Track's second of 2022, "Change" is a melancholic melodic hit that plays to both of Slatt Zy and BSlime's strengths.

The infectious guitar loop on the beat is provided by Yung Shad who has famously produced songs like "Best Friend" by Young Thug and "Butter Pecan" by YNW Melly, and is a frequent collaborator with YNW Melly and BSlime.

Check out 100K Track's new song "Change" below with YNW BSlime and Slatt Zy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Imagine it's the same, with pain comes change

Nights turn to nightmares, sunny days turn to rain

Can't nobody save you from yourself when you drownin'

Good times just bad times, depending on some timing

Demons in my head, but all these blessings from the sky

Wanna be strong, but I feel weak, I don't know why