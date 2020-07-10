100 gecs Enlist Lil West & Tony Velour For "gecgecgec" Remix

For the uninitiated, 100 gecs is perhaps one of the wildest music duos coming out of the United States. Hailing from St-Louis, Dylan Brady and Laura Les are a production and vocalist duo that have been making waves thanks to their abrasive and genre-bending songs. After the success of their 1000 Gecs album, the two are back with a remix version of the album.

One of the standouts is the remix to "gecgecgec" which features the likes of Lil West, and Tony Velour. Throughout the track, we get a plethora of industrial sounds, all while Lil West starts off the track with a lowkey verse. From there, Velour leads us into Laura Les' unhinged autotuned chorus. If you're a fan of this style of music, definitely check this track out.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull out the whip, make 'em all scream

Pull up with sticks like a ball team

Gimme that head like Oshea

I want the bitch, keep me company

Brand new whip and that bitch got a oil leak