100 gecs Drop Off "1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues" Ft. Rico Nasty, Lil West & More

Though Dylan Brady and Laura Les have had their hands in the ever-expanding digital music landscape over the years, their debut project as 100 gecs has proven to be a fruitful venture. So much so that they've returned with an official remix album over a year later titled, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues. The 19-track project consists of re-workings of the original along with a slew of friends. They previously released the remix to "Ringtone" that merged the creative forces of Rico Nasty, Charli XCX, and Kero Kero Bonita. Along with producers jumping on board to remix a few of the originals, the project also includes features from Lil West, Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens, Tommy Cash, and many more.

Check out 100 gecs' 1000 Gecs And The Tree Of Clues below.