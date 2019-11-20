Once again, the Los Angeles Lakers proved why they're one of the best teams in the league last night as they won their twelfth game of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was quite a bit to be excited about last night but perhaps the biggest highlight came from an unexpected source. As most teams do, the Lakers have a shooting challenge of sorts that forces the participant to make a bevy of shots in just 30 seconds. Last night, a 10-year-old fan by the name of Maxx got to try his hand at the challenge and he absolutely smoked it.

As you can see from the video below, Maxx makes pretty well every single shot whether it be from the three-point line, free-throw line, or just a simple lay-up. The kid was dropping buckets and was truly a sight to behold.

The kid seemed pretty excited to get the opportunity and he certainly made the most of it as he finished with 30 points. Many Lakers players were on the sideline watching and they were visibly impressed by what this kid was pulling off. He may just be ten years old but the Lakers should seriously consider acquiring his rights. If he keeps this up, he definitely has a future in the sport.

Hopefully, we see Maxx in the league in ten years from now.