San Fresno police charged a man with attempted murder after a bullet struck a 10-month-old's head after the child's mother rejected his advances. Marcos Antonio Echartea was charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to his involvement in the shooting of Fayth Percy, police announced this week.

According to ABC News, Percy's mother, 18-year-old Deziree Menagh, was at a family gathering the night of the shooting when she was approached By Echartea. Menagh said that Echartea who she said she met a week before. Echartea reportedly tried to grab her hand but she pulled away before going outside to tell her friends about her encounter with the man. He later tried to make another move on Menagh which she resisted and went back into the home. That's when she decided to leave.

Police said that Echartea followed suit. Menagh got into a car her friend drove with her daughter before they left. After they started to park, police said Echartea was "walking hurriedly" towards them. Echartea allegedly took out his gun and let off three rounds into the driver's side window. One of the bullets struck Fayth on the side of her head. Police said if the window was down, the child may have died.

Fayth was rushed to a hospital where a fragment of the bullet was removed from her head. She's currently in critical condition. Police said Echartea "has no regard for human life, even a baby."