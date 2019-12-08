With the holidays now in full swing, it's only fitting to lean into the festive cheer and enjoy one of the seasons' most anticipated mainstays-- Christmas movies. Forget braving the cold to hit up your nearest RedBox for the yearly dose of Christmas cheer, because you can cuddle up on the couch with bae and browse through Netflix's own assortment of holiday magic. As stressful as the hustle and bustle of December can be, it's important to take time for yourself to decompress while letting the tension of hunting for the perfect gift for everyone on your list melt away. While not every classic is available to watch on Netflix, the streaming giant still boasts an impressive collection of holiday favorites to keep your viewing session festive and merry.

So brew up some hot chocolate, grab a plate of sugar cookies and settle down on the couch to work your way through the 10 best Christmas movies that you can watch on Netflix right now.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas

This turn-of-the-century holiday classic is sure to top nearly everyone's Christmas must-watch list. Far from the usual sappy meet-cute stories that dominate the rom-coms of the season, How The Grinch Stole Christmas puts an unforgettable live action spin on Dr. Seuss' classic animated tale. With Jim Carrey taking the lead as the iconic, curmudgeonly and very green anti-Christmas Grinch, backed up by an impressive supporting cast and powerful soundtrack, this seasonal classic is a must-see. With a heartwarming ending and powerful explanation as to why the Grinch sports a heart two sizes too small, you can't miss this opportunity to remind yourself of the real meaning of Christmas.

A Very Murray Christmas

If you're wondering what you're missing this holiday season, we at HNHH know the answer, and it's a viewing session of Bill Murray's one and only Christmas special. A refreshingly meta time capsule of the early 2010s in all of their pre-Snapchat glory, the film centers around Murray (as himself) as he races to pull together a holiday special with the help of equally famous friends like Amy Poehler, George Clooney and Chris Rock. If musical comedy is your thing, Murray's got you covered.

The Grinch

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas is such an iconic tale of redemption, change and togetherness that Universal Pictures and Illumination felt the need to breath life into decades-old classic. With eye-catching animation, an A-list collection of vocal talent (Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Angela Lansbury, to name a few) and two original songs by Tyler, the Creator, this fresh twist on the original is a strong film in its own right. If you're really feeling The Grinch, be sure to check out Tyler, the Creator's six-track EP inspired by the film.

White Christmas

If you're willing to throw it all the way back for your classic fix, then the 1950s film White Christmas starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye is the holiday flick for you. Featuring the gripping tale of two World War II veterans who put their stage talents to good use by working to save the Inn owned by their commanding officer, Crosby and Kaye croon their way through saving Christmas once and for all. With no CGI or animation in sight, take a moment to appreciate the slick dance moves and dulcet tones of Christmases long forgotten.

The Knight Before Christmas

While a powerful tale of love and togetherness is always in demand this time of year, sometimes you just want to kick back with some spiked eggnog and ramp up the cheese factor. Returning to the big screen to star in the Netflix Original film The Knight Before Christmas, Vanessa Hudgens stars as a science teacher looking for a change as the weather turns cold. Seemingly out of nowhere, Hudgens stumbles across a medieval knight who somehow finds himself trapped in the modern age. Racing against the clock to complete his quest, Hudgens must soon face the reality that she may soon have to part with the man of her dreams well before she's ready. As corny as it is, this flick is perfect for a Netflix and chill night in.

Holiday Rush

Another Netflix original, Holiday Rush is a film that addresses the rampant consumerism that sometimes overshadows the true nature of what the season of giving is really all about. When a successful, recently widowed DJ loses his high-paying job right before the holidays, his four spoiled children are in for the surprise of their lives when they're forced to contend with getting less than what they've asked for underneath the tree. Driving home the notion that you can't put a price tag on real love, affection and togetherness, Holiday Rush will remind you that this season, it's not about what you spend, but rather what you have.

Tree Man

While this addition to the list is far from a conventional holiday classic, it's still an intriguing Yule time watch nonetheless. While millions of us happily lug home trees every year and decorate them with garland, ornaments and a dazzling star, do we ever take a second to appreciate where they come from? In this full-length documentary, follow the trials and triumphs of several entrepreneurs from Vermont to Quebec as they race to supply New Yorkers with the Evergreens they need each Christmas season.

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

Originally featured on the Hallmark Channel, Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas is the perfect mix of the season of cheer and the pop princess herself. As enduringly festive as Carey's iconic hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Merriest Christmas is an exclusive one-hour music special with celebrity appearances and even a dramatic reading of "The Night Before Christmas." Featuring a surprise delivered by Santa Claus himself, Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas will get you in the mood to belt out carols and bring some seasonal glitz and shine into your home.

El Camino Christmas

If you're feeling ready to ditch the rom-coms and turn up the action this Christmas viewing season, than El Camino Christmas is the flick for you. Starring the unlikely duo of Tim Allen and Jessica Alba, this 2017 dark comedy follows the plight of six unfortunate holiday travels stuck in a convenience store by dim-witted law enforcement in the aftermath of a robbery gone wrong. While there are no feel-good carolers in sight, this film will make you thankful for what you have this holiday season (namely, the lack of a gun in your face as Christmas eve fades away into Christmas morning).

Get Santa

As if Love Actually wasn't proof in and of itself, Get Santa is here to show audiences once and for all that the Brits know their way around a Christmas movie. Shattering the cherubic, jolly image of Santa we all share, Get Santa follows the journey of a father and son duo who stumble across Kris Kringle, on the run from police after crashing his sleigh. Will this ragtag trio round up Santa's reindeer in time to save the day, or will children wake up on Christmas morning with nothing under their trees? Check out this 2014 comedy packed with dark wit and find out.