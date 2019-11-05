The desert is unforgiving, and in that way, it is just like hip-hop fans. The temperatures in Las Vegas were sweltering hot during the day but disgustingly cold at night. Fans' temperaments were similar. GoldenVoice, the company behind Coachella, decided to create a new festival that took place after all the Summer fests had come to a close. The small window of time in the Fall that allows for weather that isn’t unbearable left GoldenVoice with an early November date. For Day N Vegas' three days, hip-hop fans existed in this bi-polar weather. The massive festival had more acts than any one man could keep up with, but we tried. Certain acts only got a few moments coverage before we had to hop over to another stage to watch an equally popular artist. Some artists caught our attention due to their massive fan bases alone, while others earned our respect for playing in the early hours, before a crowd was present-- including artists like JID and Earthgang.

For fans, the three days could be summarized as follows: Friday: Dreamville Day; Saturday: Trap Day; Sunday: TDE Day.

Friday festival-goers were blessed with performances by almost everyone in Dreamville while Saturday was a trap-filled extravaganza with artists like Future, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage (below) taking control.

21 Savage performing at Day N Vegas 2019 - Image by Infanint James exclusively for HNHH

On Sunday, fans were blessed with TDE performances during various points of the day, culminating in Kendrick Lamar (below) closing the big stage. There was something for everybody at Day N Vegas, if they were prepared to deal with the weather. It was a dizzying weekend rushing from stage to stage, the adrenaline is still pumping. It was no easy task compiling a list of the 10 best performances at the festival, but we did it. Some are expected (J. Cole is always exceptional live), but others were a delightful surprise (Megan Thee Stallion is a goddess).

Check out our list of the 10 best acts of Day N Vegas, and feel free to chime in if your favorite performance didn’t make the cut.

Kendrick Lamar attempts to mask his identity while performing at Day N Vegas 2019 - Image by Infanint James exclusively for HNHH

All photos captured by Infanint James for HNHH.