A unique one-of-one trading card featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan will be open for bidding at $750,000 on Wednesday night but is expected to sell for upwards of $3 million, according to TMZ. The Upper Deck Exquisite Triple Logoman card contains actual jersey patches from all three of the NBA legends.

While the front displays the game-worn jersey patches, the back features a message congratulating the owner of the highly sought-after item.



Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

"You have received a Michael Jordan. LeBron lames and Kobe Bryant Game-Used trading card. On the front of this card are pieces of memorabilia that have been certified to us as having been used in an NBA game. We hope you enjoy this piece of basketball history, as we continue to keep you as close as you can get!" the card reads.

It's unclear when each jersey used in the card was worn by each player.

Altogether, James, Bryant, and Jordan have combined for 10 NBA MVPs, 15 NBA championships, and 50 All-Star game selections.

A similar Triple Logoman card featuring jerseys worn by just James across his time with the Cavs, Heat, and Lakers, recently sold for $2.4 million.

Check out the trading card featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordanhere.

