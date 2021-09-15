With festivals and events like the Met Gala and the VMAs making a triumphant return after the tragedies of 2020, it seems like the pandemic is a thing of the past. However, there's still a large percentage of the population that's unvaccinated and those individuals account for an even larger percentage of current COVID-19 cases.



John Moore/Getty Images

The pandemic has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives at this point and stats from John Hopkins U.S. Census have shown how impactful the death toll was on America. Per U.S.A Today, one in every 500 have now died from the coronavirus. The death toll translates to nearly .02% of the American population. Roughly half of those deaths have been accounted for since a little before the 2020 holidays. This week, it was confirmed that the death toll was approaching 663,000.

A little less than half of Americans haven't been fully vaccinated yet. According to the CDC, only 54 percent of the total population have been inoculated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, 63% of Americans have received only one dose.

Earlier this week, Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, revealed that younger children could likely receive the greenlight to receive the vaccination. Fauci also shut down Nicki Minaj's recent claims about the vaccine causing impotence.

We'll keep you posted on any more details regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

