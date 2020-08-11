The pursuit for fly kicks has unfortunately led many into the dark and sad world of copping counterfeit sneakers. Just this week, officers for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stationed in Texas seized over $4.3 million in fake shoes — 1,800 pairs ended up being the highly-coveted Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab.



Image via Nike

According to Complex, the shipment that was seized contained 60 boxes originally coming from Hong Kong and labeled as "Ball Golf" products. Customs and Border Protection Port Director Timothy Lemaux spoke on the nature of counterfeit products like the sneakers they seized, stating, "Counterfeiters trafficking in phony merchandise are not concerned about the American consumer or the damage their fake goods can do to our economy. CBP will continue to take every opportunity to intercept illegitimate goods and disrupt transnational criminal enterprises seeking to fund criminal activities with counterfeit or pirated merchandise."

Although the Dior x Air Jordan 1 was already set at a steep retail price of $2,000 USD, the reseller market has seen the shoe marked up to as much as $10,000 USD.

Take a closer look at the Dior x AJ1 collab below, and let us know if copping a fake pair is really worth it:



Image via Nike