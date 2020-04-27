Around 1,000 people ignored “stay-at-home” orders this weekend and decided to live it up at a house party on the West Side of Chicago. Footage emerged on social media showing the raucous group dancing, drinking, and chatting in a packed room & house on Saturday, ignoring warnings to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One of the partygoers reportedly told MTO News, "I'm not worried about [the coronavirus] . . . but if I didn't have it before, I probably got it now. Oh well.” And most of the partygoers were young adults, whom will then probably proceed to go back home to their granny’s crib and spread the virus unbeknownst to them.

Chicago’s leaders Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor J. B. Pritzker have been strict in their lockdown orders, barring people from leaving their homes except for essential trips and banning gatherings of over 10 people through May 30th. However, the youth don’t seem to care at all, and especially in Chicago.

