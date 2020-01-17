070 Shake's Debut "Modus Vivendi" Is A Genre-Blending Sonic Journey

New Jersey hip hop artist 070 Shake has been creating a buzz for quite some time. After collaborating with Nas, DJ Khaled, Pusha T, Kanye West, and many more, the 070 member has finally released her G.O.O.D. Music debut album Modus Vivendi. The melodic, harmonious project may not fall in line with the heavy hip hop beats we attribute with the genre, but Shake's ability to experiment is what makes her a magnetic artist.

“I didn’t ever ‘get into poetry’; I just was poetry,” Shake shared with Pitchfork. “It was the only way for me to properly express how I felt without f*cking killing anybody.” She added, "I’m very into human emotion and I like studying people, seeing what makes them smile, what makes them cringe, what makes them f*cking frown. Sometimes I just want to make someone feel something, so I will act out of myself just to get a reaction—it’s like an experiment.” Check out 070 Shake's Modus Vivendi and let us know which track is your standout.

Tracklist

1. Don't Break The Silence

2. Come Around

3. Morrow

4. It's Forever with The Ebonys

5. Rocketship

6. Divorce

7. The Pines

8. Guilty Conscience

9. Microdosing

10. Nice To Have

11. Under The Moon

12. Daydreamin

13. Terminal B

14. Flight319