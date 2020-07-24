070 Shake Taps Tame Impala For A Remix To "Guilty Conscience"

070 Shake gained major props for the experimental sounds on her debut album Modus Vivendi released earlier this year. One of the standout songs was a somber cut titled "Guilty Conscience," and now it looks like Tame Impala stepped in to give the song a super psychedelic remix.



Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The Tame Impala remix to "Guilty Conscience" doesn't stray too far away from 070 Shake's original take, keeping the languid tone of heartbreak in tact while also adding a few extra synths to create an overall different vibe. The combo of these two eclectic musical minds together is impressive to say the least.

Listen to the Tame Impala Remix of "Guilty Conscience" by 070 Shake right now on all streaming platforms, where you can also listen to her full debut album Modus Vivendi as well.

Quotable Lyrics:

No, I won't let you stay

Thanks for the hours, thanks for the days

If I see your eyes, I turn to stone

I look away, I gotta go

Gone for the week, don't bother

'Til pigs fly, she'll keep on callin'

I been workin' for me, not sorry

Next time that we speak'll be calmly

Next time that I go in, I'm all in

Why you so close but you feel so far?

You look the moon in the mornin'

Jaded, faded, almost gone