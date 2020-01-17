070 Shake Takes Us Where The Sun Doesn't Shine On "The Pines"

070 Shake caught the attention of music fans thanks to her contributions to Kanye West's album Ye. After being featured on "Ghost Town" and "Violent Crimes," fans fell in love with Shake's voice and she immediately became an artist to watch for. For the last year or so, Shake has been working on her brand new album Modus Vivendi, which dropped today.

One of the standout tracks from the project is "The Pines" which sees Shake taking us on a journey to where the sun doesn't ever shine. Shake uses a plethora of imagery to take us on this journey and she does a flawless job with it. Her voice starts out a little sinister on this track although she eventually builds the song up and gives us her signature vocal melodies. Overall, this is one of the best songs on her project and we're excited to hear even more from her.

Quotable Lyrics

Headed home (Home), to a different time zone

Send this love, yeah, everything is goin' right

Till she told me, where she slept last night

Where'd you go, yeah, when the sun came down?