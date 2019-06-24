070 Shake has come out of the woodwork with two major announcements. I'll start with the lesser of the two. Come this Fall, the G.O.O.D. Music signee will embark on a North American tour spanning 16-different cities along the US/Canada border. Although the fun doesn't begin until the second half of September, tickets for the concert dates (listed below) will go on sale as of Friday at the following address.

070 Shake: Fall Tour Dates

9/18/19 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy Theatre

9/19/19 San Francisco, CA The Independent

9/20/19 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/24/19 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

9/25/19 Denver , CO Globe Hall

9/27/19 Dallas, TX House of Blues - Cambridge Room

9/28/19 Houston, TX House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room

9/29/19 Austin, TX The Parish

10/2/19 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

10/4/19 Detroit, MI El Club

10/5/19 Grand Rapids,MI Stache At Intersection

10/6/19 Toronto, ON Opera House

10/8/19 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

10/9/19 New York, NY Webster Hall

10/10/19 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

10/12/19 Philadelphia, PA The TLA

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Secondly, and most importantly, 070 Shake is finally ready to come out with her debut album, a project bearing the title of Modus Vivendi. According to her reps, the debut record will borrow heavily from the lessons imparted on her during the infamous "Wyoming Sessions" led by her label head Kanye West. As of yet, Modus Vivendi is without a release date, but I gather the Fall start time for the accompanying tour is a ballpark figure in itself. Are you raring to hear 070 Shake over a full-length project? Hit us with your thoughts.

Image via Artist