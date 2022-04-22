mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

070 Shake Returns With Stunning New Single "Skin & Bones"

Alexander Cole
April 22, 2022 11:51
070 Shake continues to show off her incredible songwriting ability.


Ever since appearing on Kanye West's 2018 album Ye, 070 Shake has seen tremendous growth as an artist. Her songs are incredibly out there and psychedelic, all while providing fans with some truly dope songwriting and singing chops. After dropping the album Modus Vivendi back in 2020, fans have been waiting on new music from Shake, and while she has mostly dropped singles here and there, fans are more than happy to take it.

On Friday, Shake provided her fans with some heat as she dropped a new track called "Skin & Bones." This new song has a very nostalgic feel to it as Shake sings about a romantic encounter with a lover. It's a sweet song that has some incredible production and even better songwriting. Overall, fans will not be disappointed by this new song.

You can stream the new track, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Skin and bones under the covers
Kept our love undercover
Nonchalant, very subtle
Tryin’ not to step on the puddle

