070 Shake Releases New Single "Web"

It's been nearly four years since 070 Shake released her debut EP, Glitter and each subsequent release has proven that she's a one-of-one artist. Fans have eagerly awaited for her to drop off her follow-up to 2020's Modus Vivendi and it seems like the time is finally coming. Earlier today, the singer announced her forthcoming sophomore album, You Can't Kill Me due out at the top of June.

Along with the album announcement, she shared her latest single, "Web." The song boasts production from Shake, Dave Hamelin, Johan Lenox, and Mike Dean. The production is largely minimalistic, using Shake's vocals as a foundation to build on. It's another excellent peep at what she has in store for You Can't Kill Me, which is due out on June 3rd.

Check the song below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Games that we play

Don't correlate to the things that we say

Don't wanna get caught up lookin' at your skin

And don't you go get caught up in that spider web