070 Shake Joins Marc E. Bassy On "Jump For X"

Milca P.
September 21, 2019 18:38
Jump For X
Marc E. Bassy Feat. 070 Shake

Marc E. Bassy rolls through with a new track.


Marc E. Bassy's PMD independent album is set to arrive next week. After a career in the Big Label machine, first as lead vocalist for the 2 AM Club under RCA and as a solo artist under Republic, Bassy is prepping an official arrival via his Gold Medal Records venture.

After teasing us with a few solo cuts, Marc now returns with 070 Shake for the assist on his latest "Jump For X" single.

“Jump for X” off the upcoming album is all me baby," he tells Parlé Mag. "I’m speaking my mind now. The work is crazy, and I’m just trying to tell my piece."

get into the new joint, produced by Sean Solymar, Jess Jackson & NGHTxNGHT, below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hip Hop is dead and other mutterings that I stutter
I didn't mean it but I'm scrolling to find drake's baby mother
I get restless in the winter be coked out for the summer
I know better I like I'm Prezi sucker free raised by my mother

