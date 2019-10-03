mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

070 Shake Drops Off New Track "Fish On Land"

Aron A.
October 02, 2019 20:11
81 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Fish On Land
070 Shake

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

070 Shake is back.


Ever since her appearance on Kanye West's Ye, as well as the other projects from the Wyoming sessions, 070 Shake has been one of the most promising acts in the music industry. The only thing is people are eagerly waiting for the arrival of her debut project. It's yet to arrive but it appears like it could be coming soon, especially after the release of her latest single, "Fish On Land." 070 Shake serves up a dreamy, 808-friendly track as her voice floats throughout the serene production. The song was initially teased earlier in September but it didn't receive an official release until this week.

Although Modus Vivendi has yet to drop, 070 Shake is currently on the road for her North American tour. Tonight, she performs in Chicago before hitting Michigan, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philly, and Washington.

Quotable Lyrics
Maybe we should stop now
What we gonna do this for
Maybe we should stop now
I don't love you anymore

070 Shake
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  81
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
070 Shake g.o.o.d. music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 070 Shake Drops Off New Track "Fish On Land"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject