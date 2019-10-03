070 Shake Drops Off New Track "Fish On Land"

Ever since her appearance on Kanye West's Ye, as well as the other projects from the Wyoming sessions, 070 Shake has been one of the most promising acts in the music industry. The only thing is people are eagerly waiting for the arrival of her debut project. It's yet to arrive but it appears like it could be coming soon, especially after the release of her latest single, "Fish On Land." 070 Shake serves up a dreamy, 808-friendly track as her voice floats throughout the serene production. The song was initially teased earlier in September but it didn't receive an official release until this week.

Although Modus Vivendi has yet to drop, 070 Shake is currently on the road for her North American tour. Tonight, she performs in Chicago before hitting Michigan, Toronto, New York, Boston, Philly, and Washington.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe we should stop now

What we gonna do this for

Maybe we should stop now

I don't love you anymore