070 Shake Drops Off New Album "You Can't Kill Me"

After much anticipation, 070 Shake has returned with her latest album, You Can't Kill Me. The latest from the G.O.O.D Music signee arrives after the release of a slew of singles this year, including "Perfect Weapon" from the Bladerunner: Black Lotus soundtrack. The project includes 14 songs in total with one guest appearance hailing from Christine And The Queens.

"We’re so attached to this physical world, it makes us more susceptible to being hurt. You can’t kill me because I’m more than my body," she said of the project in a statement. "With each album, it’s like you’re being revealed more and more. You Can’t Kill Me shows how dedicated I am to being free within music... Feeling is the biggest ingredient of my music.”

Check the project out below.