070 Shake Drops "Guilty Conscience" Ahead Of Her Upcoming Debut Album Release

January 10, 2020 10:57
Who's ready for "Modus Vivendi?"


070 Shake famously gained traction after her contributions to the infamous Kanye West-led Wyoming Sessions in 2018 on albums like ye and DAYTONA, and it looks like 2020 is the year she really makes a name for herself. Her debut album, Modus Vivendi, is set to be released next Friday, January 17th, followed by a headlining world tour starting January 19th in Dublin. The 14-track project is already looking promising, with her singles "Morrow," “Nice To Have,” and “Under The Moon,”  featured on the album along with her latest drop, "Guilty Conscience." On this powerful, all-encompassing track, 070 Shake is waiting for karma to catch up with her after cheating in her relationship, until she finds out she's been cheated on too. The raw, uninhibited emotion in her delivery amplifies the complexity of this kind of confusing pain immensely. Her genre-defying, reverberating sound demands your attention, as 070 Shake continues to carve out space for herself on every track she touches. Check out the official music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Five A.M. when I walked in
Could not believe what I saw, yeah
You on another one's body
Ghosts of the past came to haunt me 
I caught you but you never caught me
I was sitting here waiting on karma
There goes my guilty conscience

