03 Greedo Teams Up With KenTheMan On "Drop Down"

The streets are still screaming "Free Greedo." The L.A. rapper has been locked up since 2018 after he was convicted of a drug and gun charges. His sentence came at the height of his career but he's remained consistent, even from behind bars. He revealed that he recorded a copious amount of music before turning himself in for his sentence in Texas. And fortunately for fans, his team has made sure that his legacy carries on no matter what.

This week, the rapper began preparing for the release of his upcoming collaborative project with Mike Free, Free 03. Today, they've unveiled a new single from 03 Greedo alongside KenTheMan titled, "Drop Down," highlighting the L.A. rapper's signature melodies and KenTheMan's charisma.

Check the song out below and keep your eyes peeled for Free 03.

Quotable Lyrics

Who the hottest rapper out? 03, okay

Bank account got large amounts, not yet, it's on the way

Still ain't make no rapper cake, I can't even no thotties out

'Cause I don't like the aftertaste

