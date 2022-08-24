mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

03 Greedo Teams Up With KenTheMan On "Drop Down"

Aron A.
August 24, 2022 17:48
73 Views
00
0
Via 03 GreedoVia 03 Greedo
Via 03 Greedo

Drop Down
03 Greedo Feat. KenTheMan

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

"Free Greedo" is officially on the way.


The streets are still screaming "Free Greedo." The L.A. rapper has been locked up since 2018 after he was convicted of a drug and gun charges. His sentence came at the height of his career but he's remained consistent, even from behind bars. He revealed that he recorded a copious amount of music before turning himself in for his sentence in Texas. And fortunately for fans, his team has made sure that his legacy carries on no matter what.

This week, the rapper began preparing for the release of his upcoming collaborative project with Mike Free, Free 03. Today, they've unveiled a new single from 03 Greedo alongside KenTheMan titled, "Drop Down," highlighting the L.A. rapper's signature melodies and KenTheMan's charisma.

Check the song out below and keep your eyes peeled for Free 03.

Quotable Lyrics
Who the hottest rapper out? 03, okay
Bank account got large amounts, not yet, it's on the way
Still ain't make no rapper cake, I can't even no thotties out
'Cause I don't like the aftertaste

03 Greedo KenTheMan
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 03 Greedo Teams Up With KenTheMan On "Drop Down"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject