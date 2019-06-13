mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

03 Greedo Returns To Sate The Fans With "Can't Fuccin Believe It"

Mitch Findlay
June 13, 2019 16:14
Can't Fuccin Believe It
03 Greedo

Free Greedo.


The #FreeGreedo movement continues, as well it should. Despite the fact that the cult favorite 03 Greedo is currently serving out a lengthy bid, the prolific West Coast rapper continues to drop off new music for the fans keeping score. In fact, he made sure to ready a veritable cornucopia filled with unreleased music, with the sole purpose of keeping his followers sated during his absence. While it might be difficult to sustain his sprinter's pace, for now, Greedo has made good on his word. Today, the Watts rapper has delivered a pair of new tunes, with "Can't Fuccin Believe It" standing out as one of his signature bangers.

Over a slinking piano-driven instrumental from Ron-Ron, Greedo whips up a quick-tempo flow, rhyming only when he deems the situation appropriate. All things considered, Greedo's eclectic style is a breath of fresh air, and a reminder that you can't keep a good man down. Hopefully Greedo can keep his head up during this trying time, and take solace in the fact that his fans are holding it down on the outside. 

Quotable Lyrics

This for the n***as who doubted me
Pussy I live in reality
They were just talking about signing me
Now n***as looking for finders fees

03 Greedo free greedo
