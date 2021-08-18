mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

03 Greedo Releases New Three-Pack EP "03 Inna Key"

Alex Zidel
August 18, 2021 09:18
03 Greedo just dropped a new three-song EP for his fans. Free Greedo.


Before getting locked up on a twenty-year sentence, Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo revealed that he had recorded over three thousand songs to roll out during his bid. As the hip-hop community continues to hope every year that the rapper gets released on parole, 03 is sticking to his guns, dropping a three-song EP called 03 Inna Key on Wednesday.

The three new tracks show 03's inimitable talent, and they also showcase the artist's generosity. 03 Inna Key was released early on JPay, so inmates could listen to the project before anybody else. On Wednesday, the EP officially hit all streaming services.

Stream the new three-pack from 03 Greedo below. What do you think of the new release? Free Greedo.

Tracklist:

1. Airbnb
2. Calendar
3. Liar Liar

03 Greedo los angeles new music
