One of the leaders in the underground rap scene in Los Angeles, Drakeo The Ruler has spent the last few years in jail on murder charges. The prolific rapper has provided updates on his case throughout the last few months and, with LA's decision to vote out Jackie Lacey in this week's election, his release was seemingly accelerated.

Yesterday, the District Attorney offered Drakeo The Ruler a plea deal for time served, which the rapper accepted. He is officially free, coming home and celebrating his release with his team.

View this post on Instagram YEAH EXACTLY A post shared by DRAKEO THE RULER (@drakeotheruler) on Nov 4, 2020 at 2:57pm PST

"Guess who out? YEAH EXACTLY," wrote Drakeo on Instagram in his first post-release video. He spoke directly to his haters and said that, just a few days ago, people weren't even answering his calls. Now everybody wants a word with him. "I just beat some shit that al top LIL BOOSIE," he added on another picture.

Fellow incarcerated Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo is hoping that this is a sign from above, signaling that he could be next.

"U home bro???" asked the Grape Street veteran on IG. "The streets finna be nervous. They let one of the villians out. I gotta be next. LoL go crazy bro #WelcomeHome."

This summer, 03 Greedo was denied parole, pushing his next hearing to 2021. If Drakeo's case is any indication, maybe he'll get the same luck.

Welcome home, Drakeo!