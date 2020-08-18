03 Greedo Flips A Classic J.Lo Record For Unreleased "Lie To Me"

03 Greedo is currently behind bars but thankfully, he left us with a surplus of music to enjoy while he's away. By the time he turned himself in to serve his 20-year sentence, it was revealed that he would be eligible for parole in 2020. Unfortunately, that motion was recently denied. However, he recently blessed fans with his latest project, Load It Up Vol. 1 with Ron-Ron The Producer. The follow-up to 2019's Netflix & Deal arrived with features from Chief Keef, Z Money, and more, but one important track was missing.

Greedo unleashed a new song just days after the project's release that never made the cut due to sample clearance. "Lie To Me" surfaced on Soundcloud on Monday. Though it didn't end up on the final tracklist, 03 Greedo told Jeff Weiss of Passion Of The Weiss that this was the most necessary song on the tape. Check it out below.