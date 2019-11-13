mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

03 Greedo Drops "Maria" Over Kenny Beats Production

Arielle London
November 13, 2019 16:03
Maria
03 Greedo
Produced by Kenny Beats

03 Greedo and Kenny Beats link up on "Maria."


03 Greedo always does his thing over Kenny Beats' production. The L.A. rapper released the single about his señorita "Maria" today which details his relationship to the title character. His muse Maria sounds pretty chill to be honest, though she may have some vices to overcome (see quotable lyrics). Throughout the song 03 Greedo references Tesla a lot, and repeats his dream to "pull up in the Tesla with my feet up." Relatable. Kenny Beats production smacks with 03 Greedo's flow over the instrumental. The beat switches up enough to keep the track fresh for the duration of the song and 03 Greedo paints a picture with his words overtop. Creatively and sonically these two are a good match. The song is available on all streaming platforms. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Maria, she's full of grace, travelin' out the state
Matter fact the country, balloons while I float away
Powder in her nose, ain't no makeup on her face
She ain't tryna make mistakes, 'cause I know her the latest stay
Change the case and raise the stakes, I wrote up the latest estate
Baby, I'm a wolf, the moon, and n****, let's see the cake

03 Greedo Kenny Beats maria production new single netflix and deal
