mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

03 Greedo Drops Chaotic New Single "Bring The Block Outside"

Alex Zidel
September 18, 2019 11:32
197 Views
03
0
CoverCover

Bring The Block Outside
03 Greedo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

03 Greedo is still releasing music from prison.


Los Angeles icon 03 Greedo is currently serving a twenty-year bid in prison and as we pray for him to get out early, his plan remains the same as it was when he was free. Greedo wants to release as much music as he can and in the months leading up to his incarceration, he was basically living in the studio. The Grape Street veteran made sure that he had hundreds of songs ready to go so that his fans could continue eating despite his legal mishapYesterday, he came through with a couple of new tracks, including the chaotic "Bring The Block Outside."

Produced by Digital Nas, "Bring The Block Outside" showcases Greedo at his rawest, drawling through his verses and spitting drug-laced bars about the chop, his whips, and more. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Watch me bring the whole block outside
N***as really don't talk outside
Made me bring the whole chop outside
Hopping out, we don't do the drive-by

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  197
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
03 Greedo Digital Nas new music new song los angeles
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 03 Greedo Drops Chaotic New Single "Bring The Block Outside"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject