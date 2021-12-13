mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

03 Greedo, Drakeo The Ruler, Rick Ross & More Appear On "Rolling LAnd" Mixtape

December 13, 2021 15:44
CoverCover

Rolling LAnd
Various Artists

New music from Blue Bucks Clan, 1TakeJay, Guapo, and more appear on "Rolling LAnd."


It was a big weekend in California. Just days after Kanye West and Drake took over the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Rolling Loud L.A. took place with loads of surprises. Kid Cudi debuted new music, Kanye West appeared during Future's set, and Key Glock and other members of Paper Route Empire held a tribute for Young Dolph.

To kick off the festivities, Adrian Swish announced a new project titled, Rolling LAnd. Laced up with 23-songs in total, some of the finest from the West Coast joined forces to make this happen. The tape includes new music from Drakeo The Ruler, 03 Greedo, Blue Bucks Clan, and more. 

The project isn't entirely limited to the West Coast, though, as Rick Ross, Payroll Giovanni, and others make appearances on the tracklist. 

